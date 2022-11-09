How is Sesen Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SESN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) closed at $0.54 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0003 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341469 shares were traded. SESN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5110.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SESN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sesen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SESN has reached a high of $1.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5421, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6229.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SESN traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 652.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SESN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 11.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.