How is Vaxcyte Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PCVX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) closed at $44.80 in the last session, up 3.34% from day before closing price of $43.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288524 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Lukatch Heath sold 4,000 shares for $38.25 per share. The transaction valued at 153,000 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Fairman Jeff sold 10,000 shares of PCVX for $400,000 on Oct 26. The VP, Research now owns 286,227 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,015 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider received 105,857 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $46.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCVX traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.05M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 1.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.73. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$2.96.