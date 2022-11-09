I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD).

The price of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) closed at $3.62 in the last session, down -10.40% from day before closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740807 shares were traded. ICD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when MONROE WILLIAM sold 90,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 335,925 led to the insider holds 1,247,259 shares of the business.

MONROE WILLIAM sold 120,000 shares of ICD for $466,125 on Nov 04. The 10% Owner now owns 1,337,259 shares after completing the transaction at $3.88 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, MONROE WILLIAM, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 57,500 shares for $3.81 each. As a result, the insider received 219,025 and left with 1,457,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICD has reached a high of $7.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6458.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ICD traded on average about 106.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 200.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.90M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ICD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 563.98k with a Short Ratio of 4.94, compared to 545.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.81 and -$4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.81. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218M and the low estimate is $218M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.