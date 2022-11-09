I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Penumbra Inc. (PEN).

After finishing at $178.16 in the prior trading day, Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) closed at $176.27, down -1.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654490 shares were traded. PEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $212 from $217 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $230.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $217.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Roberts Johanna sold 1,500 shares for $193.02 per share. The transaction valued at 289,537 led to the insider holds 55,496 shares of the business.

Wilder Thomas sold 124 shares of PEN for $23,709 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 338 shares after completing the transaction at $191.20 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Sarna Surbhi, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 28 shares for $191.20 each. As a result, the insider received 5,354 and left with 1,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEN has reached a high of $290.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 181.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 352.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.71, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $873.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $864.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $869.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.59M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.