I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL).

After finishing at $48.17 in the prior trading day, Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) closed at $49.59, up 2.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524545 shares were traded. SRCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 593.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 15, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRCL has reached a high of $63.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 492.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.02M. Shares short for SRCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $677.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $693.1M to a low estimate of $660.41M. As of the current estimate, Stericycle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $672.7M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.88M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $685.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $667.93M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.