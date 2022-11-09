In spite of TransAlta Corporation’s (NYSE:TAC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) closed at $9.40 up 7.43% from its previous closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859846 shares were traded. TAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransAlta Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAC has reached a high of $12.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TAC has traded an average of 426.43K shares per day and 353.42k over the past ten days. A total of 271.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 965.53k with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 628.75k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TAC is 0.15, from 0.17 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, down -16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.