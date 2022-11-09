In the case of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), what’s next?

The closing price of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) was $7.16 for the day, down -2.05% from the previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707007 shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares for $7.49 per share. The transaction valued at 113,144 led to the insider holds 5,983,097 shares of the business.

Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares of LFST for $106,648 on Oct 24. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 5,998,203 shares after completing the transaction at $7.06 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Gouk Warren, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 15,106 shares for $8.01 each. As a result, the insider received 120,999 and left with 6,013,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $13.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.68.

Shares Statistics:

LFST traded an average of 686.96K shares per day over the past three months and 506.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.16M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 14.53, compared to 12.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.9M to a low estimate of $211M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.55M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.24M, an increase of 31.40% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $866.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.51M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.