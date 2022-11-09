In What Direction Will Aptiv PLC’s (NYSE:APTV) Stock Goes From Here?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed the day trading at $101.13 up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $99.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2631454 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APTV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $177 to $90.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $108 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $86.04 per share. The transaction valued at 573,485 led to the insider holds 592,562 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $586,313 on Oct 18. The Chairman and CEO now owns 599,227 shares after completing the transaction at $87.97 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $98.76 each. As a result, the insider received 658,263 and left with 605,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 243.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $179.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APTV traded about 1.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APTV traded about 2.31M shares per day. A total of 270.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 5.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 329.10% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.81 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $4.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.31B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.58B, an increase of 30.80% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.17B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.83B and the low estimate is $18.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.