In What Direction Will Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Goes From Here?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed the day trading at $5.53 up 19.70% from the previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8836276 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Boughton Soleil sold 5,545 shares for $4.44 per share. The transaction valued at 24,620 led to the insider holds 330,271 shares of the business.

Boughton Soleil sold 4,785 shares of HIMS for $21,198 on Oct 17. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 335,816 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,003 shares for $5.04 each. As a result, the insider received 110,895 and left with 340,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMS traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMS traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 203.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.21M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.01, compared to 9.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 55.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564.55M and the low estimate is $499.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.