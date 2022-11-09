In What Direction Will Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) was $1.18 for the day, up 2.61% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549471 shares were traded. SUNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUNL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.50 from $10 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

On October 20, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 20, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Parsons Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 41,800 led to the insider holds 83,600 shares of the business.

Potere Matthew bought 20,000 shares of SUNL for $86,200 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 615,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUNL has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4051.

Shares Statistics:

SUNL traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 549.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.08M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SUNL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 3.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.8M to a low estimate of $31.6M. As of the current estimate, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.93M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.74M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.4M and the low estimate is $161.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.