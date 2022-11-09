Invest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed at $6.87 in the last session, up 0.73% from day before closing price of $6.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3288661 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Littlefair Andrew J bought 25,000 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 102,365 led to the insider holds 1,551,374 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLNE traded on average about 2.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.73M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 12.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $102.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.4M to a low estimate of $77.85M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $75.96M, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.88M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $356.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.65M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688.3M and the low estimate is $430.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.