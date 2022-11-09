Invest in loanDepot Inc. (LDI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) closed at $1.46 in the last session, down -12.05% from day before closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677770 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LDI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael sold 100,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 168,670 led to the insider holds 6,142,969 shares of the business.

Lee John Hoon sold 200,000 shares of LDI for $337,340 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 1,262,556 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael, who serves as the Chief Capital Markets Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.36 each. As a result, the insider received 135,770 and left with 6,242,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5528.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LDI traded on average about 584.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.80M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LDI is 0.32, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 12 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $372.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $439M to a low estimate of $306.1M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $959.86M, an estimated decrease of -61.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.12M, a decrease of -58.40% over than the figure of -$61.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $437.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.