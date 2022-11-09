Invest in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.11 in the prior trading day, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $2.40, up 13.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508784 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 5,775 led to the insider holds 31,391 shares of the business.

Nemiroff Alex bought 7,500 shares of PRAX for $12,225 on Jun 13. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 39,347 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kelly Timothy Edwin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,650 and bolstered with 40,490 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $22.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5625.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 746.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 597.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 2.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 11.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.37 and -$4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.9, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$4.7.