Investing in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed at $306.01 up 6.81% from its previous closing price of $286.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+19.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2022552 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Albemarle Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $270 from $260 previously.

On June 27, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $185.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 27, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,250 shares for $285.66 per share. The transaction valued at 642,735 led to the insider holds 11,444 shares of the business.

NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,250 shares of ALB for $609,188 on Oct 03. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 13,694 shares after completing the transaction at $270.75 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, NARWOLD KAREN G, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 2,250 shares for $268.99 each. As a result, the insider received 605,228 and left with 15,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 137.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $308.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 274.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALB has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 117.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALB is 1.58, from 1.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 69.70% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.79 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.76, with high estimates of $4.65 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.82 and $10.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.53. EPS for the following year is $15.75, with 23 analysts recommending between $27.37 and $8.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $786.42M, an estimated increase of 90.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 110.90% over than the figure of $90.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 80.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.12B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.