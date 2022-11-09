Investing in Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) closed at $1.40 up 12.00% from its previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2149469 shares were traded. FTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flotek Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on July 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Accumulate to Speculative Buy on January 20, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 4,760 led to the insider holds 890,780 shares of the business.

GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares of FTK for $3,960 on Sep 30. The CEO and President now owns 886,780 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, GIBSON JOHN W JR, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,120 and bolstered with 882,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTK has reached a high of $1.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1769.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTK has traded an average of 279.61K shares per day and 196.93k over the past ten days. A total of 74.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.09M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.78, compared to 3.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.8M to a low estimate of $22.8M. As of the current estimate, Flotek Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.6M, an estimated increase of 81.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.5M, an increase of 340.60% over than the figure of $81.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.27M, up 213.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $232.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.53M and the low estimate is $232.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.