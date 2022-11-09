Is Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed at $4.83 in the last session, down -3.40% from day before closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962283 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BORR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9011.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BORR traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 4.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 71.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.8M and the low estimate is $585.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.