Is Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $55.83 in the prior trading day, Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) closed at $55.07, down -1.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598439 shares were traded. KMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Joyce Robert Joseph sold 4,000 shares for $55.76 per share. The transaction valued at 223,040 led to the insider holds 19,898 shares of the business.

Parker Stuart B. bought 5,000 shares of KMPR for $212,750 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 35,219 shares after completing the transaction at $42.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, GOREVIC JASON N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $43.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,000 and bolstered with 12,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMPR has reached a high of $64.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 266.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KMPR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.21, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $5 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Kemper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.