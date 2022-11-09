Is this a Prime Time To acquire Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) stock

The price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed at $27.55 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $27.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665298 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On June 23, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 11,252 shares for $30.33 per share. The transaction valued at 341,273 led to the insider holds 1,890,356 shares of the business.

Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 8,748 shares of DNLI for $264,190 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 1,901,608 shares after completing the transaction at $30.20 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Tessier-Lavigne Marc, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $30.82 each. As a result, the insider received 616,304 and left with 1,910,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $55.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNLI traded on average about 838.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 815.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.44M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.70, compared to 7.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.6, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$3.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $9.73M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.91M, an estimated increase of 57.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $72.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.