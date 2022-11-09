Is this a Prime Time To acquire Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) stock

The price of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed at $2.79 in the last session, up 1.09% from day before closing price of $2.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4079932 shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WKHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mader Pamela S. bought 12,600 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 40,050 led to the insider holds 53,508 shares of the business.

March Stanley Raymond bought 15,000 shares of WKHS for $47,700 on Mar 14. The VP, Business Development now owns 42,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, March Stanley Raymond, who serves as the VP, Business Development of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,200 and bolstered with 118,266 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $7.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2099.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WKHS traded on average about 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.39M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 43.52M with a Short Ratio of 12.39, compared to 40.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.61% and a Short% of Float of 27.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was -$852k, down -2,927.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.1M and the low estimate is $98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 435.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.