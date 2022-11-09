Is Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at $2.46 in the last session, up 0.82% from day before closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534559 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 1,099 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,638 led to the insider holds 97,222 shares of the business.

Ghosh Anirvan sold 13,706 shares of UBX for $6,579 on Sep 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 983,210 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Dananberg Jamie, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,923 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider received 5,243 and left with 661,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $36.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4513.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBX traded on average about 913.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.75M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.64.