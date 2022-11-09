It’s a good day to be an Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) shareholder

In the latest session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) closed at $0.69 up 11.77% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0649 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1575763 shares were traded. AEHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5750.

For a deeper understanding of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHL has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9929.

For the past three months, AEHL has traded an average of 150.24K shares per day and 132.93k over the past ten days. A total of 6.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.75M. Insiders hold about 49.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 125.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 212.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.