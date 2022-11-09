It’s a good day to be an System1 Inc. (SST) shareholder

As of close of business last night, System1 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.85, down -12.70% from its previous closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515724 shares were traded. SST stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4 from $12 previously.

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On April 26, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $14.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on April 26, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Phillips Christopher Stephen sold 1,296,200 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 12,962,000 led to the insider holds 18,672,586 shares of the business.

Phillips Christopher Stephen sold 23,842 shares of SST for $276,806 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 19,978,786 shares after completing the transaction at $11.61 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Phillips Christopher Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 165,400 shares for $11.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,900,446 and left with 20,002,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SST has reached a high of $37.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.1866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.5797.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SST traded 337.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 122.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.98M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $985.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $831.47M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.