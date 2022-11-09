It’s a good day to be an Welltower Inc. (WELL) shareholder

In the latest session, Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) closed at $66.51 up 8.22% from its previous closing price of $61.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5085998 shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Welltower Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $81 to $70.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 124.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $99.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WELL has traded an average of 2.67M shares per day and 2.58M over the past ten days. A total of 463.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.99M. Shares short for WELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 11.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WELL is 2.44, from 2.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 275.50% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.92B and the low estimate is $5.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.