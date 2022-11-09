It’s an appealing income play to consider EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

After finishing at $145.94 in the prior trading day, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) closed at $148.26, up 1.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3977690 shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $149 to $147.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $158.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $158 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 2,720 shares for $146.08 per share. The transaction valued at 397,341 led to the insider holds 156,368 shares of the business.

Boedeker Kenneth W. sold 1,995 shares of EOG for $289,446 on Nov 07. The EVP Exploration and Production now owns 20,978 shares after completing the transaction at $145.09 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Boedeker Kenneth W., who serves as the EVP Exploration and Production of the company, sold 1,006 shares for $142.32 each. As a result, the insider received 143,174 and left with 16,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $150.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 586.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 27.20% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.71 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.38, with high estimates of $5.72 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.24 and $11.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16. EPS for the following year is $16.57, with 27 analysts recommending between $23.51 and $11.38.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.85B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, EOG Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.98B, an estimated increase of 48.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.64B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.61B and the low estimate is $21.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.