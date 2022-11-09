It’s an appealing income play to consider ING Groep N.V. (ING)

After finishing at $11.07 in the prior trading day, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) closed at $11.03, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6352219 shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ING by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 4.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ING’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.