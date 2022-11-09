It’s an appealing income play to consider OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

After finishing at $12.47 in the prior trading day, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) closed at $13.38, up 7.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510420 shares were traded. OSPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on February 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On April 15, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On March 31, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when McConnell Michael J bought 6,000 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 59,800 led to the insider holds 50,408 shares of the business.

McConnell Michael J bought 2,000 shares of OSPN for $19,420 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 44,408 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On May 18, another insider, Nietzel Alfred A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $11.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,375 and bolstered with 24,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSPN has reached a high of $21.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 278.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 315.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OSPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $51.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.5M to a low estimate of $49.83M. As of the current estimate, OneSpan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.28M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.36M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $216.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $214.48M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232M and the low estimate is $224.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.