It’s an appealing income play to consider Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

The price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) closed at $9.33 in the last session, down -3.32% from day before closing price of $9.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568189 shares were traded. QTRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QTRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $40 previously.

On August 09, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $15.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when DOYLE MICHAEL A bought 15,000 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 152,418 led to the insider holds 48,614 shares of the business.

Toloue Masoud bought 105,000 shares of QTRX for $1,095,150 on Aug 12. The President & CEO now owns 185,823 shares after completing the transaction at $10.43 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, DOYLE MICHAEL A, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $10.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,502 and bolstered with 33,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTRX has reached a high of $60.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QTRX traded on average about 871.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 342.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.09M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for QTRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.12 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $30.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.9M to a low estimate of $28.73M. As of the current estimate, Quanterix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.82M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.09M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.56M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.5M and the low estimate is $159.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.