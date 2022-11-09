It’s an appealing income play to consider Unisys Corporation (UIS)

The price of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) closed at $4.63 in the last session, down -48.33% from day before closing price of $8.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4888626 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 19, 2019, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Hold rating on December 19, 2019, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Thomson Michael M sold 10,028 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 211,714 led to the insider holds 45,296 shares of the business.

Thomson Michael M sold 4,337 shares of UIS for $95,631 on Feb 23. The EVP & CFO now owns 37,872 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, KENNEY GERALD P, who serves as the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 4,333 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 95,543 and left with 57,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.6582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.8242.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UIS traded on average about 400.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 361.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.18, compared to 2.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.