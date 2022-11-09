It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) stock

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) closed the day trading at $100.09 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $100.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506499 shares were traded. ORA stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

On January 26, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $94 to $75.

Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Granot David sold 743 shares for $101.00 per share. The transaction valued at 75,043 led to the insider holds 3,760 shares of the business.

Hatzir Shimon sold 4,620 shares of ORA for $462,416 on Nov 07. The EVP, Electricity Segment now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $100.09 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, SHARIR DAFNA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,588 shares for $98.00 each. As a result, the insider received 155,624 and left with 2,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ormat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORA has reached a high of $101.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORA traded about 517.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORA traded about 477.14k shares per day. A total of 56.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.84, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.33% and a Short% of Float of 12.87%.

Dividends & Splits

ORA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $164.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.66M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.75M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.02M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.32M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $714M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $720.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.08M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $891M and the low estimate is $850.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.