JMIA (Jumia Technologies AG): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed at $4.01 in the last session, down -4.52% from day before closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5268542 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JMIA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $19.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1957.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JMIA traded on average about 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 6.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.