KGC (Kinross Gold Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $3.89 in the prior trading day, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed at $4.18, up 7.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42521113 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 209.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3947.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 50.78M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KGC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $954.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $970.85M, a decrease of -18.80% less than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.