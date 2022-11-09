Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) was $0.69 for the day, down -7.96% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0593 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540863 shares were traded. MTNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6520.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 27, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 134.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $1.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7153, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7459.

Shares Statistics:

MTNB traded an average of 303.27K shares per day over the past three months and 331.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 2.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.15.