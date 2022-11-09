MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) closed at $0.30 in the last session, up 0.03% from day before closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626809 shares were traded. MEIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MEIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEIP has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8163.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MEIP traded on average about 740.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 682.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MEIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.62, compared to 9.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, up 81.60% from the average estimate.