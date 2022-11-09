Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) closed the day trading at $43.31 up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $42.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657592 shares were traded. COOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COOP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares for $40.18 per share. The transaction valued at 843,780 led to the insider holds 739,291 shares of the business.

Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of COOP for $858,690 on Sep 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 760,291 shares after completing the transaction at $40.89 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Bray Jesse K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 46,000 shares for $43.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,996,860 and left with 562,767 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOP has reached a high of $52.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COOP traded about 619.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COOP traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 71.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.06M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 4.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 9.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $6.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.11 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.