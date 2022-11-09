Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) closed the day trading at $17.48 down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $17.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704569 shares were traded. OEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $14.50 to $20.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 11, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Painter Corning F. bought 30,000 shares for $16.77 per share. The transaction valued at 503,124 led to the insider holds 610,265 shares of the business.

Glajch Jeffrey bought 5,000 shares of OEC for $84,349 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.87 per share. On May 11, another insider, Glajch Jeffrey, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $17.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 85,165 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Orion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has reached a high of $20.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OEC traded about 448.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OEC traded about 627.4k shares per day. A total of 60.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.16M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.36% stake in the company. Shares short for OEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Dividends & Splits

OEC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.