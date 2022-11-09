Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) was $22.80 for the day, down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $22.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400361 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought 1,000 shares for $28.83 per share. The transaction valued at 28,831 led to the insider holds 126,234 shares of the business.

Dalton Krista sold 2,000 shares of OSTK for $58,660 on Aug 02. The CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER now owns 5,370 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Nickle Eric Glen, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 40,026 and left with 12,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overstock.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $111.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.82.

Shares Statistics:

OSTK traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 8.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.24% and a Short% of Float of 20.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.2M to a low estimate of $475.7M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $682.83M, an estimated decrease of -23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.92M, a decrease of -14.20% over than the figure of -$23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471.92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, down -22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.