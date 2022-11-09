Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $8.71 in the prior trading day, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) closed at $8.70, down -0.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668351 shares were traded. PAYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 26, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 23, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 23, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 223.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYA has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 437.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 532.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.91, compared to 3.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $69.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.44M to a low estimate of $68.57M. As of the current estimate, Paya Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.69M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.4M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $304.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.