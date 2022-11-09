PRG (PROG Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, PROG Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.09, up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $16.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702074 shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,857 led to the insider holds 34,351 shares of the business.

Doman Curtis Linn bought 50,000 shares of PRG for $962,500 on Aug 03. The Chief Innovation Officer-PROG now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.25 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Garner Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,475 and bolstered with 38,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $48.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRG traded 776.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.39M. Shares short for PRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 4.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.