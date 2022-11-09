The name Alset Inc. (AEI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Alset Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.18, down -8.36% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0167 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909277 shares were traded. AEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1781.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.50 and its Current Ratio is at 36.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 1,000,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 250,700 led to the insider holds 73,685,923 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 135,000 shares of AEI for $111,550 on Apr 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,366,633 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,377,792 shares for $0.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,281,016 and bolstered with 37,231,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEI has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2281, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3388.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEI traded 601.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 320.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.21M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 1.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.