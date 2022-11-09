The name Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) closed at $1.78 up 18.67% from its previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966363 shares were traded. ONCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8569 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5498.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On February 17, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has reached a high of $2.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3454.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONCY has traded an average of 77.11K shares per day and 91.33k over the past ten days. A total of 57.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.60M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 226.35k with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 176.48k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.4.