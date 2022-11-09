There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) can be one of them

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) closed the day trading at $34.97 up 2.91% from the previous closing price of $33.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593897 shares were traded. MNRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNRL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $27 from $31 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Roosa Robert M. sold 6,250 shares for $28.48 per share. The transaction valued at 177,976 led to the insider holds 400,715 shares of the business.

PBRA, LLC sold 41,503 shares of MNRL for $1,046,428 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.21 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, PBRA, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,472 shares for $26.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,075,485 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brigham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNRL has reached a high of $34.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNRL traded about 427.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNRL traded about 428.84k shares per day. A total of 52.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.10M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MNRL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Dividends & Splits

MNRL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.62, up from 1.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $382M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $161.22M, up 102.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407M and the low estimate is $255.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.