There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) can be one of them

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) closed the day trading at $15.33 up 1.86% from the previous closing price of $15.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2886713 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when GRANDE ALICIA sold 60,000 shares for $11.90 per share. The transaction valued at 713,940 led to the insider holds 207,442 shares of the business.

GRANDE ALICIA sold 90,000 shares of CPRX for $1,214,640 on Sep 16. The VP, Treasurer and CFO now owns 267,442 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Sundaram Preethi, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 18,214 shares for $14.49 each. As a result, the insider received 263,921 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $17.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPRX traded about 3.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPRX traded about 1.82M shares per day. A total of 102.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.41M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 9.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $49.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.56M to a low estimate of $47.7M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.51M, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.3M, an increase of 54.10% less than the figure of $56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.91M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.83M, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.39M and the low estimate is $216.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.