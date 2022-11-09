There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) can be one of them

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed the day trading at $114.85 down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $115.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2055004 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $122.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVO traded about 1.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVO traded about 1.63M shares per day. A total of 2.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 2.51M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

NVO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 9.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09. The current Payout Ratio is 369.70% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.9B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.67B and the low estimate is $24.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.