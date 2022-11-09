There Is Still Room For AAON Inc. (AAON) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) closed the day trading at $74.75 up 14.04% from the previous closing price of $65.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692831 shares were traded. AAON stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Gadiwalla Rony D sold 6,024 shares for $64.42 per share. The transaction valued at 388,066 led to the insider holds 20,726 shares of the business.

Gadiwalla Rony D sold 2,000 shares of AAON for $126,260 on Oct 27. The Former – VP, Info. Technology now owns 20,726 shares after completing the transaction at $63.13 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Gadiwalla Rony D, who serves as the Former – VP, Info. Technology of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $61.04 each. As a result, the insider received 305,220 and left with 20,726 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AAON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAON has reached a high of $83.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAON traded about 140.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAON traded about 115.97k shares per day. A total of 53.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.23M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AAON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 1.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

AAON’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.38, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.67. The current Payout Ratio is 35.90% for AAON, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $204.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.9M to a low estimate of $202.09M. As of the current estimate, AAON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.35M, an estimated increase of 56.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.14M, an increase of 57.10% over than the figure of $56.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.83M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $884.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $842.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.52M, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $914.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $950M and the low estimate is $878.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.