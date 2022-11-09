There Is Still Room For Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) was $11.22 for the day, up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $11.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1102446 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EDIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On October 19, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $41.

On September 24, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $65.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 24, 2021, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 192 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,882 led to the insider holds 82,475 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 101 shares of EDIT for $1,516 on Sep 06. The EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER now owns 65,027 shares after completing the transaction at $15.01 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Eaton Bruce, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, sold 293 shares for $18.60 each. As a result, the insider received 5,449 and left with 65,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $42.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.85.

Shares Statistics:

EDIT traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.40M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.38M with a Short Ratio of 12.07, compared to 14.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.86% and a Short% of Float of 26.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.82 and -$3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.33. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.62 and -$5.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, down -16.30% from the average estimate.