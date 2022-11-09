There Is Still Room For eHealth Inc. (EHTH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed the day trading at $3.78 up 18.87% from the previous closing price of $3.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133443 shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1433 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EHTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when WOLF DALE B bought 10,000 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 99,940 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B bought 10,000 shares of EHTH for $105,620 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Morelock Phillip A, who serves as the Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider received 82,250 and left with 37,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $33.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.4047.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EHTH traded about 710.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EHTH traded about 635.37k shares per day. A total of 27.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.81M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$1.72, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.24 and low estimates of -$1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $467.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.2M, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.4M and the low estimate is $473.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.