There Is Still Room For ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) was $0.20 for the day, up 1.99% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592870 shares were traded. NDRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2113 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1867.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NDRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Thornton Michael Milos bought 20,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 5,400 led to the insider holds 352,775 shares of the business.

Tokman Alexander Y bought 20,000 shares of NDRA for $5,200 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 152,857 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On May 26, another insider, Thornton Michael Milos, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,250 and bolstered with 332,775 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDRA has reached a high of $1.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3210.

Shares Statistics:

NDRA traded an average of 303.24K shares per day over the past three months and 362.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.01M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NDRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 693.4k with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 428.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 500.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.