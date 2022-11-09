There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA).

In the latest session, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) closed at $14.64 down -3.94% from its previous closing price of $15.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608893 shares were traded. KNSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $25 previously.

On April 01, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On March 11, 2019, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on March 11, 2019, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNSA has reached a high of $15.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNSA has traded an average of 333.25K shares per day and 520.74k over the past ten days. A total of 69.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KNSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.96, compared to 2.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 9.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $30.82M to a low estimate of $26M. As of the current estimate, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.97M, an estimated increase of 619.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.52M, an increase of 239.10% less than the figure of $619.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.54M, up 245.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.52M and the low estimate is $221M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.