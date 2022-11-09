There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS).

As of close of business last night, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.65, down -17.11% from its previous closing price of $5.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2518359 shares were traded. MRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 88.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 88.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 01, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 232.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNS has reached a high of $13.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2263, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9013.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRNS traded 220.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 2.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$3.73, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.99 and -$4.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.73M, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.67M, an increase of 35.20% over than the figure of -$15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35M, up 125.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.43M and the low estimate is $14.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.