There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN).

As of close of business last night, SI-BONE Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.69, down -24.33% from its previous closing price of $16.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957954 shares were traded. SIBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIBN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when DUNN JEFFREY W sold 2,114 shares for $18.34 per share. The transaction valued at 38,772 led to the insider holds 113,842 shares of the business.

RECUPERO ANTHONY J sold 587 shares of SIBN for $10,872 on Oct 17. The President, Commercial Ops now owns 168,676 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Pisetsky Michael A, who serves as the SVP, Ops & Adm/Chief Legal Ofr of the company, sold 355 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider received 6,527 and left with 119,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIBN has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIBN traded 192.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 151.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.68M. Shares short for SIBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.75, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $25.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.83M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, SI-BONE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.96M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.42M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.15M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.4M and the low estimate is $127.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.